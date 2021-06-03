BARRIE, ONT. -- Few things are worse for starting your day than spilling your morning coffee travelling down a bumpy, busted up, and broken road.

After a one-year hiatus, the CAA Worst Roads campaign is back in 2021, and several roads in Barrie lead the way in central region.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association's annual survey, three roads in Barrie, one in Innisfil and one in Orillia top the list for the worst.

The top five are as follows:

Bell Farm Road (Barrie) Essa Road (Barrie) 9 Line (Innisfil) Laclie Street (Orillia) Huronia Road (Barrie)

Bell Farm Road also made the top five list in 2019. Essa Road has been in the top five since 2018.

In 2019, the top spot went to Riverdale Drive in Washago and included Hurst Drive and Bell Farm Road in Barrie, tied for third.

Data going back to 2016 shows Barrie has at least three roads in the top five worst roads every year.

The Worst Roads in Ontario title went to Victoria Road, Prince Edward County. The worst road in Toronto went to Eglinton Avenue East.

CAA determined central region encompasses roads from Bruce, Dufferin, Grey, Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka.

For a full list of the worst roads, click here.

The campaign was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.