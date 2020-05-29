BARRIE, ONT. -- Since mid-March, life has been a daily struggle for many families when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of several facilities, including public and private schools.

"Take your situation, and multiply it by 100 and that's our situation," says dad Ross Maclean.

Maclean's nine-year-old daughter, Serenity, relies heavily on her scheduled routine. A routine that has been thrown out the window over the last three months.

Serenity lives with autism, and for the past two years, she has been cared for and treated by the staff at IBI Behavioural Services in Barrie.

Life in quarantine, without the support of her therapists, is exhausting for her family.

Maclean describes how his daughter's support team would help Serenity eat breakfast and use the washroom.

"Very specific activities that she knew and could rely on and trust, and now there's none of that."

The pandemic put a pause on the predictable.

"Kids with autism rely on dependability," says Amanda Baysarowich, IBI Behavioural Services owner.

With the centre had to close its doors, several parents were left questioning how they would cope without the services.

Baysarowich admits many of her clients have contacted her in desperation.

"They're telling me, 'we need you,' we need this. We can't do this another day. I can't take it.'" Baysarowich says the messages are difficult to hear, adding that she's just as eager to reopen the centre.

She is planning to open the centre next month, reintroducing services in phases starting on June 15, but admits it won't be like it was.

For safety reasons, things will have to change.

"Following arrows, not being able to access play centres, not being able to touch playdoh, and sensory items they're so familiar with here; removing tablets and computers."

For Ross Maclean, any relief for his daughter is welcomed.

"Just to have them on our side, it's everything to us."