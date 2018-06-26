

CTV Barrie





A fourth floor could be added to the burned out apartment building at 100 Little Avenue in Barrie.

Barrie Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation plans to build 11 additional units of affordable housing on a new fourth floor.

A fire on April 23 displaced as many as 70 residents at the 23 units at 100 Little Ave., causing an estimated $3.5-million in damage.

In order to build the new units, Barrie Housing requires a $2.5 million dollar loan.

Barrie Housing will apply for funding under the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation Co-Investment Fund for the addition.

The non-profit organization has said it would be in a deficit position of approximately $30,000 per year if the funding is not received.

City council agreed to provide Barrie Housing a $75,000 grant in the event the funding application is denied.

Construction of the new addition is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.