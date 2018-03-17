Featured
Barrie housefire considered suspicious
A fire that broke out in Barrie, Ont on March 17, 2018 is considered suspicious.
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 7:25PM EDT
A fire that broke out in Barrie today is considered suspicious
The house on Essa road went up in flames just before 4 pm. At least twenty firefighters were called to the scene to fight the blaze.
Officials say no one was home at the time, and that the lot is vacant.
The Office of Fire Marshal has been called in because the fire is considered suspicious.