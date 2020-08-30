BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people have been temporarily forced out of their east Barrie home by a kitchen fire.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark says four people were inside the home on Ottaway Ave around noon Sunday when smoke detectors started to sound. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to limit the spread of the flames, but Clark puts damage at $50,000-$100,000. She attributes the fire to unattended cooking.