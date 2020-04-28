BARRIE -- You won't find any vacancy at one Barrie hotel because the rooms are being used as a temporary shelter.

"We are creating safe spaces for people who are experiencing homelessness," explains Sara Peddle, David Busby Centre executive director.

Peddle says maintaining physical distancing was impossible inside local shelters, so the hotel will be used as a homeless centre while the state of emergency remains in effect across the province.

The Busby centre and the Elizabeth Fry Society joined forces in mid-March to help manage safety concerns through the crisis.

So far, the 88-room hotel is at 75 per cent occupancy with two people to a room in many cases.

"If they have symptoms, we are putting them in their own room, creating that isolation," Peddle says.

Emergency funds from the County of Simcoe and the city of Barrie helped to make this possible, and the need has never been greater, says Meaghan Chambers, Elizabeth Fry Society executive director.

"We've seen more women coming from hidden homeless experiences, people who have been couch-surfing who are no longer welcome because if COVID. We are also seeing a lot of discharges from institutions into the shelter system and from hospitals."

Several precautions had to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus, and so far, no one has tested positive.

The Busby centre also provided blankets and tents to more than 40 people sleeping outside around the city.

With the number of people seeking help expected to increase, the Elizabeth Fry Society and the Busby centre are hiring more support staff.

The province's $4 per hour wage bonus does apply to front line shelter workers.