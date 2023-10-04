Barrie homeowners scared for their lives after vandals attempt to ignite gasoline poured in driveway, damage vehicles

Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects captured on surveillance camera poured gasoline on a driveway, damaged cars, spray-painted property and attempted to set a fire at the residence.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. at a house on Black Willow Drive in the southwest end of the city.

"Obviously, this was a well thought out and very well prepared attack on this residence," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator.

While police say they don't yet know the motive, they did confirm that no other homes or vehicles in the area were damaged.

"It was isolated to that specific home," Leon said.

The homeowners, who did not feel safe providing their names, say they now fear for their lives.

"Like now, we came to the point, are they going to kill us? What did we do to deserve this? What did we do personally?"

The home's surveillance video shows the two suspects arriving at the house with their faces concealed. While one pours gasoline down the driveway, another walks toward the garage. One suspect then stabbed the tires on both vehicles while the other, armed with what appears to be a hammer, struck a vehicle window several times before smashing the side mirror.

The two culprits then flee the scene on foot.

Vandals allegedly poured gasoline down a driveway in a Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

"Oil was everywhere on the driveway. My car, my tenants' car, everything was stabbed. The tire was broken. They tried to break the glass. They put the graffiti on the garage door," the homeowner said. "Most of all, they tried to put a fire on the driveway after they put the oil on it."

"Thankfully, the gasoline was not able to be ignited," Leon noted. "This is criminal... This could have ended with two cars being set ablaze, an explosion. We do not need this happening in our community."

The couple, who have lived at the residence for several years, said this is the first time anything like this has happened, calling the situation a "nightmare."

"It was very scary. I was shaking after I'd seen what I saw," the homeowner said, adding she hasn't been able to sleep soundly since the vandalism.

"Last night, I was like, three o'clock, two o'clock in the morning, I kept on going to the window to see if anybody was there… and it shouldn't be this way."

Vandals allegedly damaged a vehicle in a Barrie, Ont., driveway on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Police say the forensic identification unit is analyzing evidence seized from the scene.

"We are hopeful that will assist us with this ongoing investigation," Leon said, adding those responsible should turn themselves in.

"We will find you, and we will hold you accountable for what you have done," he said.

Meanwhile, the homeowners urge their neighbours to check their surveillance video and report anything that will help with the investigation.

"We should be safe. And it's not just that; with fire, you're talking [about] possible life. I mean personal injury, not just property," the homeowner concluded.

Police urge anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them via email.

Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.