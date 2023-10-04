Barrie homeowners scared for their lives after vandals attempt to ignite gasoline poured in driveway, damage vehicles
Police in Barrie are investigating after two suspects captured on surveillance camera poured gasoline on a driveway, damaged cars, spray-painted property and attempted to set a fire at the residence.
According to police, the incident happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. at a house on Black Willow Drive in the southwest end of the city.
"Obviously, this was a well thought out and very well prepared attack on this residence," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator.
While police say they don't yet know the motive, they did confirm that no other homes or vehicles in the area were damaged.
"It was isolated to that specific home," Leon said.
The homeowners, who did not feel safe providing their names, say they now fear for their lives.
"Like now, we came to the point, are they going to kill us? What did we do to deserve this? What did we do personally?"
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
The home's surveillance video shows the two suspects arriving at the house with their faces concealed. While one pours gasoline down the driveway, another walks toward the garage. One suspect then stabbed the tires on both vehicles while the other, armed with what appears to be a hammer, struck a vehicle window several times before smashing the side mirror.
The two culprits then flee the scene on foot.
Vandals allegedly poured gasoline down a driveway in a Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
"Oil was everywhere on the driveway. My car, my tenants' car, everything was stabbed. The tire was broken. They tried to break the glass. They put the graffiti on the garage door," the homeowner said. "Most of all, they tried to put a fire on the driveway after they put the oil on it."
"Thankfully, the gasoline was not able to be ignited," Leon noted. "This is criminal... This could have ended with two cars being set ablaze, an explosion. We do not need this happening in our community."
The couple, who have lived at the residence for several years, said this is the first time anything like this has happened, calling the situation a "nightmare."
"It was very scary. I was shaking after I'd seen what I saw," the homeowner said, adding she hasn't been able to sleep soundly since the vandalism.
"Last night, I was like, three o'clock, two o'clock in the morning, I kept on going to the window to see if anybody was there… and it shouldn't be this way."
Vandals allegedly damaged a vehicle in a Barrie, Ont., driveway on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
Police say the forensic identification unit is analyzing evidence seized from the scene.
"We are hopeful that will assist us with this ongoing investigation," Leon said, adding those responsible should turn themselves in.
"We will find you, and we will hold you accountable for what you have done," he said.
Meanwhile, the homeowners urge their neighbours to check their surveillance video and report anything that will help with the investigation.
"We should be safe. And it's not just that; with fire, you're talking [about] possible life. I mean personal injury, not just property," the homeowner concluded.
Police urge anyone who can identify the suspects to contact them via email.
Alternatively, information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Canadians can expect to 'soon' see grocery price freezes, matching to address high costs
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price matching campaigns. Champagne said that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco have agreed to begin rolling out actions that will result in lower costs for Canadians.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars-obsessed man who was encouraged by a chatbot "girlfriend" to slay Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day 2021.
77-year-old-man illegally obtained US$2K worth of erectile drugs and intended to sell them in retirement community: police
Federal authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly buying more than US$1,800 in erectile dysfunction drugs without a prescription and intending to sell them in the massive central Florida retirement community The Villages and elsewhere.
September broke a heat record by an 'extraordinary amount': report
New data shows this September was the hottest on record and scientists say this trend could make 2023 the hottest year yet. And climate researchers say, two months from COP28, 'the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.'
Biden dog Commander ousted from White House after biting reports
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-year-old dog, Commander, has become the second 'first dog' to be removed from the White House compound after a series of reported biting incidents, a spokesperson said.
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
Atlantic
-
Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.
-
Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor's resignation over racist sign
A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
2 people charged with first-degree murder in Minto man’s death: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says two additional people have been charged in connection to a homicide that happened last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec police arrest 4 students after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat recrod
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
-
Montreal SPCA waiving adoption fees on Monday
The Montreal SPCA is at maximum capacity and will waive adoption fees on Monday in an attempt to find homes for the growing number of animals being dropped off.
Ottawa
-
Dog damages thousands of dollars worth of equipment at Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society is appealing for donations to cover the cost of replacing a sensor used to X-ray an animal's mouth, after the equipment was damaged by a dog during a routine dental procedure.
-
Ottawa sees fewest housing starts in more than 25 years, CMHC says
Ottawa saw the fewest housing starts in 25 years during the first half of 2023, as price increases and high mortgage rates reduced demand for freehold housing, according to a new report.
-
Winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the Ottawa area
OLG says the winning ticket for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 classic draw was sold in Nepean, worth $5 million.
Toronto
-
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
Major grocery chain apologizes after shopper buys 'mislabelled' chicken past its best-before date at Toronto store
A major grocery chain is apologizing after a Toronto shopper purchased “mislabelled” chicken that was already past its best-before-date.
-
This TTC bus driver started singing at work. Then Drake noticed
Jon Pooley has always been a singer, but it’s his recent crooning on the TTC bus he drives that got the attention of one of the world’s biggest names in music.
Kitchener
-
Average home sale price in Waterloo Region sinks for third straight month
The average home sale price in Waterloo Region decreased for the third consecutive month in September. Including all property types, it now sits at $757,753.
-
Man breaks into Cambridge home, assaults residents with knife: WRPS
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been arrested after police say he broke into a home with a knife and assaulted three people.
-
Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.
London
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 10.
-
City council to decide fate of five proposed homeless hub locations on Thursday
A long awaited debate in London will be resolved on Thursday, with city council expected to decide on whether or not to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadians can expect to 'soon' see grocery price freezes, matching to address high costs
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price matching campaigns. Champagne said that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco have agreed to begin rolling out actions that will result in lower costs for Canadians.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Greater Sudbury driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Key River
A 47-year-old driver from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Key River.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal Tecumseh Road crash
Windsor police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one passenger Wednesday night.
-
Tractor trailer carrying 1,500 turkeys rolls over, closes portion of Highway 401
According to OPP, both the eastbound and westbound lanes at Bloomfield Road are closed for the investigation of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
-
19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor
Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next. The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning it will not be needed until Tuesday Oct. 10.
Calgary
-
Update on new Calgary event centre expected
Calgarians may feel a sense of déjà-vu as the event centre committee prepares for another meeting on Thursday morning.
-
Alberta country music star calls on public to reject renewed application for coal project
The company that had its application for a coal exploration project in the eastern slopes of the Rockies cancelled by the Canadian government is trying to revive the idea.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canadians can expect to 'soon' see grocery price freezes, matching to address high costs
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canadians will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address food prices, including price freezes and price matching campaigns. Champagne said that Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco have agreed to begin rolling out actions that will result in lower costs for Canadians.
Saskatoon
-
'They don’t seem to care': Sask. dialysis patient turned away from Manitoba hospital
A Saskatchewan woman who lives near the Manitoba border has been stuck in Saskatoon for nearly four months because the hospital closest to her home won’t provide her dialysis.
-
'I'm sorry': Saskatoon woman seen in FreshCo arrest video apologizes to guard
A Saskatoon woman, whose altercation with a security guard was captured in a widely-shared video, made a tearful apology in court Wednesday morning.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden death' in Chinatown under investigation
Police are investigating a death on 97 Street. Crime scene tape was strung up Thursday morning at the intersection of 97 Street and 107 Avenue, where investigators had covered a body with a blanket
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
Owners of derelict properties in Edmonton to be charged a higher tax rate: city
Edmonton city council has approved a new tax subclass for derelict residential properties.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to announce legislation on public drug use
Provincial officials are set to announce more restrictions on the public use of illicit drugs in B.C., as possession remains decriminalized in the province.
-
B.C. major crime detectives investigate suspicious death near 100 Mile House
Major crime detectives are investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a man in the British Columbia Interior.
-
Victoria 'embraces adventure,' for top spot on Condé Nast list of world's best cities
An award-winning travel magazine says British Columbia's capital city tops its 2023 list of the world's best cities. Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, says Victoria captured top marks in its annual Readers' Choice Awards of top cities.