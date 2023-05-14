Barrie home slated for demolition goes up in flames

Barrie fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire in the southeastern end of the city on Sunday.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of a home on Mapleview Drive East, just east of Prince William Way, at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and slated for demolition.

No injuries were reported.

The house sustained significant damage, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The house is scheduled to be demolished in the coming days.