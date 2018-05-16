Featured
Barrie has fourth highest rental rates for second straight month: report
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 16, 2018 12:55PM EDT
Barrie’s rental rates continued to climb for another month, making it the fourth most expensive city in Canada to rent in for a second straight month.
A new report released by PadMapper.com shows that one bedroom rental rates climbed 3.8 per cent in May. The average price is being listed at $1,380.
At this time last year, people looking for an apartment in Barrie would have seen prices closer to $1,100. A spokesperson for PadMapper.com says that’s a 15 per cent increase when compared to this month.
The report also shows a rental rate decrease of 5.1 per cent from April for two bedroom apartments. The average listing is being posted at $1,500.
The report names Barrie as the fourth most expensive Canadian city for renters. Vancouver was at the top of the list with an average one bedroom rental rate of $2,100. Toronto was second, followed by Burnaby, B.C. in third.
PadMapper examines rent prices across Canada’s 26 largest cities.