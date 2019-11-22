A Barrie grandmother says she was happily surprised to have won $500,000 with a scratch ticket.

"I was in shock and disbelief after scratching my ticket," exclaimed Sandra Brown when she picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The 58-year-old says she plans to pay bills, buy a new car and save for her retirement.

"I will be sleeping well tonight," she said.

Brown purchased her winning Instant Celebrate 2020 scratch ticket at Shell Select on Grove Street in Barrie.