Barrie Food Bank welcoming donations as demand remains high

Barrie -

With stock low and demand high, the Barrie Food Bank is kicking off another much-needed food drive.

"We have depleted our resources from the Christmas drive, so now is the time to get ready for the next phase of clients," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank's executive director.

Palmer said the number of people needing the food bank for the first time is up 91 per cent from this time last year.

The Barrie Food Bank is now helping about 2,600 people every month.

"People are really affected by the inflation; increased housing prices, increased gas prices and increased food prices. Anyone on a fixed income is really feeling squeezed," Palmer said.

Volunteers were busy Friday loading and getting packages ready for people to pick up.

"Right now, we are preparing bags of meat. Every bag has a chicken, hamburger, milk and one other item," said Allen Brooks, volunteer.

With demand at all-time levels, the food bank is handing out food four times a week. The goal for this spring's food drive is $100,000 and 100,000 pounds of food.

"Moms and dads know what kids like. We see about 900 children every month, so school snacks are very important for us. So, we are asking for those," Palmer said.

Donations of all kinds are always welcome and very much in need.

On Tuesday, the Barrie Food Bank holds a special drop-off from 4-7 p.m.