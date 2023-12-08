BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Food Bank receives $65.2K from Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign

    Barrie Tim Horton's staff presents Barrie charities with $130K from its Smile Cookie Campaign. Dec. 8, 2023 (Source: Tim Hortons) Barrie Tim Horton's staff presents Barrie charities with $130K from its Smile Cookie Campaign. Dec. 8, 2023 (Source: Tim Hortons)

    Smiles went a long way to helping Barrie's most vulnerable families at Christmas.

    Tim Hortons released the results of its Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign in Barrie.

    Local Tim Hortons restaurants in Barrie raised an impressive $130,397 from the sale of Holiday Smile Cookies.

    Launched in November, the campaign pledged 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Holiday Smile Cookies to local charities.

    The Barrie Food Bank received $65,198.60, and the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps shared the rest of the proceeds from the campaign.

    "This is a major step forward in pursuit of our holiday campaign target of raising $1,000,000. We are grateful for the support of the local Tim Hortons restaurants and all those who purchased the Holiday Smile Cookies," said Sharon Palmer, executive director of the Barrie Food Bank.

    The funds will play a crucial role in addressing the growing issue of food insecurity in Barrie.

    In November alone, the Barrie Food Bank provided food support to over 7,200 individuals, doubling the number from the previous year.

    Palmer emphasized the alarming growth in food insecurity within the community.

    "This donation gives us hope to be able to meet the need in the community," Palmer said.

