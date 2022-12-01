Barrie Food Bank kicks off its largest holiday fundraising campaign

The Barrie Food Bank is kicking off its holiday campaign with its largest fundraising goal ever.

"We've set a target this year of $350,000 and 200,000 pounds of food," said Sharon Palmer, the food bank's executive director.

Palmer said the $100,000 increase over last year's goal is due to the dramatic rise in clients.

"As long as inflation stays high, I think we're going to see high numbers," Palmer noted, adding the food bank saw roughly 3,500 people last month.

Jim Stevenson has volunteered with the food bank for three years and said there had been a noticeable change in the clients they serve.

"We've seen a lot of people that are new to the country coming in. Ukrainians, for one. I mean, people that are working as well. They're working, but they're not making enough money. It makes it tough. Do you wanna pay your rent, or do you want to eat?"

The food bank's hours have been extended to meet the surge in clients and accommodate those working.

While cash donations remain the priority, Palmer said plenty of items are needed, including cereal, canned meats, school snacks, healthy snacks, toiletries, and household items.

The food bank holiday campaign runs until the end of December.

Donations can be dropped off at the Barrie Food Bank at 42 Anne Street South Monday to Friday between 8:30 and 4:30. Monetary donations can also be made online - tax receipts are provided.