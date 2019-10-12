Dozens of volunteers came together to help sort through thousands of pounds of food after the Barrie Food Bank received record-breaking donations in the span of just two days.

After 48 hours, the food bank brought in more than 56,000 pounds of food and is now two-thirds closer to the 150,000-pound goal it set for October.

The donations will help feed 200 families over the holiday weekend, with the final 132 Thanksgiving hampers it delivered on Friday.

Peter Sundborg, the Barrie Food Bank Executive Director, says it couldn't have happened without the help of the volunteers.

"We've got 40 people this morning and 40 people this afternoon that will sort through 106,000 pounds of food," said Sundborg, "it's a big job, and we could not do it without the volunteers that we have."

Donations not used will help stock the shelves at the food bank leading up to the holiday food drive set for December.