

CTV Barrie





Barrie firefighters are sharpening their skills with some search and rescue-based training scenarios.

The city's fire crews are simulating situations with the help of a smoke machine that creates zero visibility inside the closed Sticky Fingers building on Dunlop Street.

The firefighters treat the activity like the real thing and test out new gear that allows better visibility when there is none.

"It's so valuable for so many reasons," explains Barrie Fire's Dave Dunt. "For life safety, no only our own, but for locating persons that would otherwise not be locatable. They would simply get lost in the smoke, and the smoke would get to them before we did."

They say the training is far from over. The fire crews will analyze the exercise and break it all down back at the fire hall.