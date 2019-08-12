

CTV Barrie





Firefighters with the Barrie Fire Department want to ensure the safety of you and your family with a door to door campaign.

This is the second year for the Alarmed for Life campaign. "We will offer to test the smoke and CO alarm for them," explains Barrie Fire chief Cory Mainprize. "We will provide some educational material, let them know about expiry dates and what to look for, and how to test them, and when they should be tested. [We will] provide some home escape planning and general fire information, and answer any questions the resident may have."

The program is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of a fire in the home.

Fire officials say most house fires happen overnight when people are asleep and that a working smoke alarm saves lives.

Barrie's firefighters plan to knock on the doors of more than 10-thousand homes across the city.

In last year's campaign, firefighters visited 11-thousand residences.

With more than 40,000 houses in Barrie, the Alarm for Life program aims to hit 10,000 yearly.