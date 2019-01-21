

CTV Barrie





Barrie firefighters had to contend with the cold while battling a fire on Edgehill Drive on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to a mattress fire contained to one room on the second floor of a home.

The freezing temperatures didn’t help firefighters.

“We had a little bit of a time delay in getting water,” says Platoon Chief Eric McFadden. “The first hydrant we went to access, we went to open it, but it was frozen.”

Even with the challenges they faced, firefighters extinguished the flames quickly.

McFadden says the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The occupants of the home got out safely.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.