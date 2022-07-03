Barrie fire spreads through two homes displacing two families, including children

A fire that broke out in Barrie's north end has displaced two families after it spread from one house to another on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Masters Drive near Cassandra Drive and Watson Drive Sunday afternoon to battle the flames and heavy smoke.

Officials say the blaze started in the garage of one of the homes and spread to a neighbouring home, severely damaging the roof.

Neighbours told CTV News that they heard a large "bang" followed by a strong smell of smoke.

Provincial police say both families, including multiple children, would be displaced for upwards of a year.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials estimate the damage for each house at $500,000.