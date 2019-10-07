It's Fire Prevention Week, a time to check that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.

Barrie Fire Services has partnered with Domino's Pizza and is offering to buy some Barrie residents their dinner - but there's a catch.

Firefighters will drop in unannounced at various houses with their pizza delivery and check to see if the smoke and CO alarms in the home are working. If they pass inspection, the fire department will pay for your pizza. But if they are not working, "we will make sure you are safe, so we will install new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms - but you will have to pay for the pizza," explains Samantha Hoffmann, Barrie Fire.

Fire officials stress the importance of also having a fire escape plan in place for every member of your home.

"It starts with you, and it's up to you to protect yourself and your family," Hoffmann said.