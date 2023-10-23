Barrie

    • Barrie fire at townhouse complex on Ferris Lane

    Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire in Barrie Sat. Oct.28, 2023 (COURTESY OF MICHAEL CHORNEY/AT THE SCENE PHOTOGRAPHY) Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire in Barrie Sat. Oct.28, 2023 (COURTESY OF MICHAEL CHORNEY/AT THE SCENE PHOTOGRAPHY)

    Fire in a townhouse complex sent neighbours scrambling to evacuate their homes.

    Barrie Firefighters were called to 63 Ferris Lane to contain an upstairs fire at 7:30 Saturday.

    The bedroom door of the unit was closed to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and the other units.

    There is no damage estimate at this time.

