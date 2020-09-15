BARRIE, ONT. -- Fashion designer and Barrie resident Michael Kuluva will showcase his new collection that raises awareness about a chronic disease close to his heart in New York's Fashion Week.

"I have rheumatoid arthritis," he says.

Kuluva designed unique, easy to pull on items for those with mobility issues. "A lot of pieces don't even have buttons. They have elastic closures or simple zippers with pulleys."

The collection includes glow-in-the-dark detailing on some items to shine a light on the pain of living with arthritis. "You'll shut off the lights, and all your joints will light up," Kuluva says. "I think it's just a different way I can express a disease that can't be seen."

The Barrie designer's line also features a pandemic-inspired twist.

"A lot of people are at home. They're not going out. They're not going to offices. They aren't going to a lot of parties outside their homes, so a lot of pieces for an at-home party, at home leisure, a lot more sweat pants, a lot more hoodies," he says.

The collection was locally sourced, handmade and painted in Barrie. "The collection features face masks that we hand-make. And we have hoody dresses with masks built into them, which is awesome," Kuluva says.

Sponsored by Creaky Joints, a global digital community for millions of arthritis patients and caregivers, "The Newest Normal" show was filmed in downtown Barrie with local models.

The Tumbler and Tipsy by Michael Kuluva virtual show premieres during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. To watch, click here.