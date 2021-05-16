BARRIE, ONT. -- With temperatures rising after a period of below-seasonal conditions, a Barrie farm says one of its most popular seasonal products is ready.

Barrie Hill Farms owner Morris Gervais says his crop of asparagus is ready, which he confirms is always the first vegetable of the season.

"It's been a bit of a delayed start," Morris said. "It was really, really cold there for a long time. But finally, now it's warmed up, and everything is starting to blossom; the apple trees are blossoming, the blueberry trees are blossoming, and it looks like a really good season ahead."

With asparagus now available, Morris said it will not be long before other popular items are available. He expects things like strawberries, peas and potatoes to be ready within four to five weeks.

"It was a very mild winter, and so most of our perennial crops came through the winter very well, so we're excited to be back harvesting," Morris said.