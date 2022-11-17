Barrie family overwhelmed by generosity after holiday display was slashed

A Barrie family says it received generous donations to replace its destroyed holiday display.

The Carter family says someone anonymously dropped off several inflatable Christmas decorations at their east Barrie home.

The Carter family says someone anonymously donated several inflatables on Thurs., Nov. 17, 2022, to replace the ones damaged by vandals. (Source: Lori Carter)

The donation comes after the Carters say they woke up Wednesday morning to find nearly every one of their holiday inflatables slashed beyond repair.

The family had been considering nixing their holiday display after the scrooge-like act but now says they are overwhelmed by the community's support.

They say they hope to have the display up on the weekend.

Meanwhile, police are calling on the community for tips to find the person(s) responsible for the damaged inflatables.

Peter Leon with Barrie Police Services said the culprit could face a mischief charge.