BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie family aims to raise $5,000 by September for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) of Simcoe County.

The Stringer family is selling 2021 Grad Packs for $50 until May 28.

Ten dollars from each pack will be donated to the local branch of CMHA.

Each pack contains a hoodie, water bottle, a Shine to be Kind facemask, some chocolates and a custom grad hat.

The packs will be ready the week of June 20.

The Stringers run the Facebook group Shine to be Kind, which is dedicated to spreading kindness through fundraisers, events, giveaways, and donations.

The campaign began in April and runs until the end of September.

For more information about Shine to be Kind or to donate, click here.