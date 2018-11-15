

A family asleep in their home was awakened to smoke alarms on Thursday morning in Barrie.

Firefighters say some cushions near a space heater caught fire and the blaze spread when flames hit the family’s artificial tree.

Barrie fire officials say it’s a timely reminder as we approach the holidays.

“With respect to the holiday season, obviously we’ve had a quick change of weather, so the heater issue is a huge deal. You need to really give your space heater at least a metre around on all sides,” said fire prevention officer, Judith Myddelton.

The family escaped uninjured.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.