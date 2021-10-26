Barrie Families Unite put out call for winterwear to outfit those in need

BARRIE, ONT. -

A Barrie organization dedicated to helping those in need will be out collecting outerwear to ensure everyone keeps warm this winter.

Barrie Families Unite will be stationed at various locations around the city, collecting gently used winter coats, snow pants, boots, toques and mittens.

Those looking to drop off any outerwear can do so until Nov. 8.

The items collected will then be distributed for free at pop-up shops in the Bayfield Mall on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.