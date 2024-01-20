BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie families enjoy winter weekend fun after dumping of snow

    Families toboggan at Sunnidale Park on Jan. 20, 2024 (Mike Lang/CTV News). Families toboggan at Sunnidale Park on Jan. 20, 2024 (Mike Lang/CTV News).
    Share

    With the cold and snowy weather that hit the region this week, winter activities are now in full swing.

    Most outdoor rinks are now open in the City of Barrie, which were a big hit among families and their children on Saturday.

    “It gets me active after school especially,” said one Barrie teenager, who enjoyed an afternoon of hockey with her friends at Shear Park Ice Rink. “It gives me something to do instead of sitting inside.”

    While the hockey nets sat unused at Holly Community Park, numerous children still gathered to enjoy a leisurely skate with their friends and parents.

    “We saw that the skating rink was open, so we thought it would be a good idea to go skating,” said a local 11-year-old who was joined by her friend.

    It was also a perfect day for tobogganing as numerous families hit the big hill at Sunnidale Park.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News