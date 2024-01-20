Barrie families enjoy winter weekend fun after dumping of snow

With the cold and snowy weather that hit the region this week, winter activities are now in full swing.

Most outdoor rinks are now open in the City of Barrie, which were a big hit among families and their children on Saturday.

“It gets me active after school especially,” said one Barrie teenager, who enjoyed an afternoon of hockey with her friends at Shear Park Ice Rink. “It gives me something to do instead of sitting inside.”

While the hockey nets sat unused at Holly Community Park, numerous children still gathered to enjoy a leisurely skate with their friends and parents.

“We saw that the skating rink was open, so we thought it would be a good idea to go skating,” said a local 11-year-old who was joined by her friend.

It was also a perfect day for tobogganing as numerous families hit the big hill at Sunnidale Park.