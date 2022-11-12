Barrie education workers take part in regional CUPE solidarity rallies

Just days after agreeing to get back to work and the negotiation table, CUPE members were back protesting on Saturday outside MP offices across the province.

"We've got to keep the pressure on this government to repeal bill 28 like they promised," said Jamie Cleroux, CUPE Local 3987.

In Barrie, a few dozen CUPE members and supporters gathered outside MP Doug Downey's office for a short rally.

"We are not standing down, we are standing by, that is a very important message because if they don't come back to the table with something real soon, we're not waiting until we get two feet of snow," said Susan Sainsbury with the OSBCU. "If we have to give them five-day notice again, we will, and we will stay out until the government comes to a deal."

The province's 55,000 CUPE workers are hoping the Ford government negotiates fairly and quickly.

"If we need to, we will shut this province and most of this country down to show that the people have rights and the people deserve rights and the people deserve to live like human beings, not sub-classed citizens," said Darren Cunliffe with CUPE local 1310.

Similar rallies were held across Ontario, with several organizations also showing their support.

"We have to really stand with people that are in our community that are doing the jobs to make sure they are getting paid," said Margaret Propatt with the Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition. "We need to make sure they get fair infrastructure and services and to tie groups together that are really looking for a better societ."

CUPE members at Saturday's rally in Barrie were told to be ready for whatever is next and to stand by.