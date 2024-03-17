Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered

A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.

The Bunny Tails and Treats Easter market was held at the South Shore Community Centre and featured more than 30 vendors.

The vendors included local entrepreneurs featuring clothing, baked goods, and easter decorations.

Event Organizer Paulette Morey says she created the event as a way to highlight local businesses while also giving families the chance to shop local.

"There was a little bit for everybody, but our target was kids so that parents can enjoy when they come in," said Morey.

Money raised from Sunday's event will go towards Barrie Families Unite.

"The reason I picked that organization is because they help everyone, and if people need help, they are always there; it is a lot more accessible than some other services," said Morey.