BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie Easter Market: here is what the event offered

    Share

    A new Easter market was held in Barrie on Sunday.

    The Bunny Tails and Treats Easter market was held at the South Shore Community Centre and featured more than 30 vendors.

    The vendors included local entrepreneurs featuring clothing, baked goods, and easter decorations.

    Event Organizer Paulette Morey says she created the event as a way to highlight local businesses while also giving families the chance to shop local.

    "There was a little bit for everybody, but our target was kids so that parents can enjoy when they come in," said Morey.

    Money raised from Sunday's event will go towards Barrie Families Unite.

    "The reason I picked that organization is because they help everyone, and if people need help, they are always there; it is a lot more accessible than some other services," said Morey.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Monday morning, its neighbours said, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News