BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie residents face charges connected with a series of armed robberies at convenience stores across Barrie.

Police say officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K on Little Avenue, for reports of a suspect, armed with a knife, who stole cigarettes and a small amount of cash before taking off on foot.

Police say this was the eighth armed robbery reported at a Circle K store in the city since May 30.

They added that following the investigation, they are "very confident that the following locations were robbed by the now accused persons."

110 Little Avenue (twice)

353 Duckworth Street (twice)

149 St. Vincent Street

221 Ferndale Drive South

320 Blake Street

181 Livingstone Street East

Police arrested a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on Thursday night in connection to all eight robberies.

"Thankfully, no one was injured by the callous and self-serving actions of the two accused," said Deputy Chief Wyllie Allan in a release Friday.

The male suspect is charged with eight counts of robbery with a weapon, eight counts of disguise with intent and two counts of uttering threats.

He is being held in custody, waiting for a bail hearing Friday.

The woman also faces eight counts of robbery with a weapon. She was released with an Aug. 11 court date.