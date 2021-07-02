Advertisement
Barrie duo arrested in connection with series of armed robberies
Barrie police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Barrie, Ont. on Mon. June 21, 2021 (FILE IMAGE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie residents face charges connected with a series of armed robberies at convenience stores across Barrie.
Police say officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K on Little Avenue, for reports of a suspect, armed with a knife, who stole cigarettes and a small amount of cash before taking off on foot.
Police say this was the eighth armed robbery reported at a Circle K store in the city since May 30.
They added that following the investigation, they are "very confident that the following locations were robbed by the now accused persons."
- 110 Little Avenue (twice)
- 353 Duckworth Street (twice)
- 149 St. Vincent Street
- 221 Ferndale Drive South
- 320 Blake Street
- 181 Livingstone Street East
Police arrested a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman on Thursday night in connection to all eight robberies.
"Thankfully, no one was injured by the callous and self-serving actions of the two accused," said Deputy Chief Wyllie Allan in a release Friday.
The male suspect is charged with eight counts of robbery with a weapon, eight counts of disguise with intent and two counts of uttering threats.
He is being held in custody, waiting for a bail hearing Friday.
The woman also faces eight counts of robbery with a weapon. She was released with an Aug. 11 court date.