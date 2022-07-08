Barrie driver speeding, weaving in Highway 400 traffic charged with impaired: OPP

A Barrie man accused of being drug-impaired while driving along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte faces several charges.

Police say an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Thursday morning when a vehicle "travelling at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic in a dangerous manner" was spotted.

Authorities say the officer followed the vehicle for a short distance before pulling the driver over.

The 33-year-old man was taken to the Orillia OPP station for testing and ultimately charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, failing to comply with a release order, failing to surrender an insurance card, and speeding.

Police issued him a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.