Barrie driver nabbed for 'excessive speeding' in cottage country: OPP

A Barrie woman accused of speeding 50km/h over the limit in cottage country faces charges.

Police say an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 northbound in Gravenhurst on Monday afternoon when he stopped the accused.

The officer allegedly clocked the vehicle travelling 141 km/h in a posted 90km/h zone.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed and speeding 50km/h over the posted limit.

The 34-year-old woman's driver's licence was immediately suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for stunt driving for 14 days.