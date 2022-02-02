Barrie driver clocked speeding 143km/h along Hwy 11 in Orillia, OPP says

Police remind motorists to slow down and drive according to the weather after one officer says a Barrie driver was clocked speeding on Highway 11 in Orillia Wednesday morning as a winter storm began to brew.

According to provincial police, the 21-year-old driver was travelling 143km/h along the posted 90km/h zone.

"The #ONStorm has started #slowdown and adjust driving to current road conditions," the Central Region OPP posted to Twitter regarding the incident.

Police caution that travelling may be dicey Wednesday as the storm rolls through the region.

The weather agency echoed the warning, adding motorists could expect "hazardous winter driving conditions."

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," Environment Canada stated.

A special weather statement was issued Wednesday for the region, noting reduced visibility due to snow would continue throughout the day into Thursday morning.

The Barrie driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and police had the vehicle towed to an impound yard for 15 days.