BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man faces drunk driving charges after officers got a tip about a suspected impaired driver who struck a guardrail along Highway 400 through Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police said the 31-year-old driver hit the guardrail, then exited at County Road 89, where officers found the vehicle in the ditch between the 10th Sideroad and the 400 overnight Sunday.

Police said officers arrived as the driver was walking away from the crash. He was arrested and charged following a breath test.

His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.