Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru

Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.

Barrie police say the driver caught the attention of an officer by revving the car engine and then making "an abrupt U-turn" at the intersection of Fairview Road and Little Avenue.

The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby fast-food restaurant drive-thru.

"The driver of the car loudly provided his order, but his slurred speech, his unsteady and fumbling demeanour and an odour of alcohol quickly resulted in his arrest for impaired driving," police stated in a release on Wednesday.

The officer took the 18-year-old Barrie man up the road to the police headquarters for further investigation.

Police say the accused "failed to provide a suitable breath sample as was required," resulting in a failure to comply with demand charge.

He was released from police custody with a court date scheduled next month.