Two specific wards in the city of Barrie appear to be the targets of vandalism in the form of graffiti.

From electrical boxes to fences to walls, Wards one and eight have the most reported graffiti, and many residents aren’t happy about it.

“I think it’s important to respect our community,” says one resident.

The city says catching the culprits proves to be difficult.

In recent years, the city has paid professionals to turn the vandalism into art by painting murals in areas that are often tagged. It worked well in the past, and the city is considering it again.

Barrie spends nearly $30,000 every year to clean up graffiti-targeted areas.