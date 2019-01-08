The Barrie Curling Club has called the building on Essa Road home for the last 65 years.

The facility is starting to show its age with a small issue under the ice that’s become a big deal.

“There are several miles of piping underneath here, and somewhere in one of those pipes there’s a little, small leak,” Chris Hauschild says.

That little leak is quickly becoming a bigger problem.

The club is in need of a new floor and piping system at a price tag of approximately $350-thousand, and they need it all within two months to ensure construction can be done in time for the rocks to fly next winter.

The curling club is turning to fundraising, hoping to be open for next season.

“One of the things we’re looking at right now is naming rights for the building itself. Most curling clubs receive about $25-thousand a year for something like that,” says Hauschild.

The club is also accepting online donations.