Barrie crash holds up traffic on Mapleview Drive

Barrie police investigating a crash between a dump truck-type vehicle and car on Mapleview Drive near Park Place Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy/Michael Chorney) Barrie police investigating a crash between a dump truck-type vehicle and car on Mapleview Drive near Park Place Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy/Michael Chorney)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver