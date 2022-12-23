Barrie couple 'shocked and in disbelief' over lottery win

A Barrie couple is giving the thumbs up to a recent lottery win that they said was a complete shock.

Samantha and Lincoln Marriner matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order on their Lotto Max ticket to win $100,000 in the Nov. 1 draw.

The married couple said they were in disbelief over the win.

"We had to check the ticket several times to make sure it's real," shared Samantha.

The pair said it took some convincing to get their kids to believe their good luck.

"They thought it was a joke," she said.

The Barrie couple plan to finish their basement with their newfound money and save the rest.

The Marriner's purchased their winning ticket at Zehrs on Cundles Road in Barrie.