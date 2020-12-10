BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie couple is dreaming big after winning more than half a million dollars with Lotto Max.

"There were lots of tears and celebration," said Denise Leclair of telling her family about their win.

The 55-year-old and her partner, Timothy Klementti, won $521,721.80 in the Dec. 1 draw and said they want to share with their kids.

"We want them to have luxuries we didn't have, clear student debt and a down payment for a house. The rest will be saved for the two of us," the couple shared.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Church Street in Parry Sound.