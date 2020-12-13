BARRIE, ONT. -- A controversial development billed as the largest in Barrie's history will be back in front of city councillors Tuesday.

The city's planning committee will take a look at a revised proposal for the SmartCentres development at Bradford and Checkley Streets.

Councillors opted not to sign off on the project last week, asking whether the height of four defining towers might be cut down. The developer has proposed a series of changes, including shrinking a 46-storey highrise to 39 and a 39-storey building to 38.

SmartCentres says it will make other changes to its housing, retail, and hotel plan, including adding more green space and connecting trails while reducing the number of units.

Keenan Aylwin, the area's city councillor, says the concessions prove that the public engagement process works. But he knows the tweaks won't satisfy everyone.

"I think with any development, you're going to have people who are unhappy, and that's okay," Aylwin said Sunday. "What we need to do is find the right balance between respecting the existing neighbourhood, ensuring that we're growing sustainably and responsibly."