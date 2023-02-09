Barrie councillors tackle infrastructure investments as budget talks continue
Budget deliberations continued for a second night at Barrie city hall as councillors dove into the capital plan.
City staff are proposing $ 95.3 million in funding this year for the city's capital plan, which works towards planning future investments. However, staff note that there is a severe infrastructure gap, meaning not enough is being spent on maintaining the more than $ 6 billion worth of infrastructure assets the city owns.
"As that infrastructure gets older and older, replacement and maintenance needs to be done more and more and the cost of that on an annual basis we're not spending enough on it at this point," Mayor Alex Nuttall told CTV News ahead of Thursday's meeting.
City councillors voted to double contributions to the city's Dedicated Infrastructure Renewal Fund (DIRF) from the current 1 per cent to 2 per cent through 2025. The fund was established in 2015 to help address the infrastructure gap, but councillors said it has consistently faced cuts in recent years.
"This is to keep our infrastructure well maintained and to avoid any costly repairs while reducing the city's debt substantially as well," Bryn Hamilton, the ward 10 councillor, said during Thursday's meeting. "In 2021 the DIRF was decreased to .25 of the recommended 1 per cent. In 2022 it was decreased to .75 from the previous recommended 1 per cent."
The additional 1 per cent in funding for the DIRF will come from reserve funding to eliminate any additional burden on taxpayers for this year. It's expected to raise $6 million annually, with a total of $ 18 million through 2025.
Half of the new DIRF investments will go towards funding for stormwater protections after councillors voted Wednesday to eliminate the newly created Stormwater Climate Action Fund, which would have added an additional $129 to the average home this year.
"We invest in infrastructure because it creates jobs, and we invest in infrastructure because it is really going to lay the groundwork for the city that we're growing into," Nuttall said to CTV News. "So it's really important as we move forward that we do make these investments in infrastructure because they have such a positive effect on the community in so many ways."
Councillors also discussed a new fund that will provide each ward with funding for additional traffic calming measures, with a nearly unanimous agreement that speeding is a top concern amongst residents.
"But as we deal with growth and density increases, this fund would give us a little bit more wiggle room to purchase additional traffic calming measures," Hamilton said during the meeting.
The mayor says 2023 budget talks will officially end in early March when major service providers, including the Barrie Police Service and the County of Simcoe, return with their finalized budgets.
