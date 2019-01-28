Barrie city councillors will fine tune the numbers in the 2019 budget on Monday evening, with a few amendments expected.

The budget initially called for a property tax increase of 3.3 percent, but during deliberations last week council was able to reduce that number to 2. 9 percent.

The budget includes 187-million-dollars for infrastructure projects like roads, pipes, and bridges. The money will also pay for the Harvie Road overpass, the Mapleview Drive extension, and the McKay Road expansion.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says the city has shifted its priorities over the past few years to focus on improving infrastructure, saying it has been neglected for too long.

“We have made huge steps forward. Five years ago we were only spending about $5-million a year fixing roads. This year it will be $55 (million).”

The city cut down on operating costs to pay for that maintenance without having to increase taxes even more.

The mayor says he expects more amendments will be made at council this evening, saying, “this has been a very lean budget to begin with.”