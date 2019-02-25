

CTV Barrie





Two Barrie councillors are pushing for more help with the opioid crisis in the city.

Councillor Keenan Aylwin and Natalie Harris will put a motion forward at council Monday night.

They’ll be asking for extra resources from both the provincial and federal governments to assist in combatting the problem.

The two will also ask that a public health emergency be declared in Canada.

“This motion to me is not in any way a sign of no confidence, or lack to confidence in the work that's already being done, but rather a request from the federal and provincial government to support more of that type of work,” said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

More than a year ago the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit launched a comprehensive anti-opioid strategy.

They will be making a presentation on that next week.

“All of these efforts are always limited by the number of people and the amount of people that we are able to put at it locally. So help from the province, help from the federal government would always be welcome so I am very supportive of the motion..”

Three public meetings are also being held at Monday night’s council meeting about zoning changes for three new developments in the City of Barrie; including one in the annexed lands at 400 Lockheart Street.

A developer is looking to build approximately 500 residential units in the area and an elementary school.