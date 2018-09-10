

CTV Barrie





Barrie councillors gave initial approval Monday night to a zoning bylaw for a new high-rise near the downtown library branch.

The proposal is for the east side of Owen Street, between MacDonald and Worsley streets.

The development includes a 20-storey building with ground floor retail space on the southern portion of the site.

The proposal also includes an eight-storey building, with eight townhouses and two and a half levels of underground parking spaces.

Barrie Owen Service Inc. has not yet determined the development’s type of tenure. Options include a minimum 289-unit condominium building or a maximum 329-unit rental building.

The developer is asking for special provisions on this project, including less side-yard setback, more gross floor area, a greater maximum height, less minimum coverage for commercial uses and less minimum landscape buffer area than is required by city bylaws.

City council will consider the motion for final approval at its next meeting on Sept. 17.