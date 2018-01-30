

CTV Barrie





Barrie city councillors have approved the 2018 budget and with it, a 2.75 per cent property tax increase.

Councillors made only a few amendments to the budget on Monday night before giving the green light to the tax increase.

The tax increase breaks down to a 1.75 per cent for city services and partners, and a 1 per cent for the Dedicated infrastructure Renewal Fund.

The tax increase works out to $114 for the average Barrie home assessed at $334,000.

The city has earmarked $60 million for the Harvie Road bridge over Highway 400 and $15 million to widen Mapleview Drive between County Lane and Yonge Street.

The city is also injecting $8.4 million per year on average to fix roads between 2018 and 2022.

“The infrastructure that we have is aging, and we want to make sure that that's maintained appropriately,” says Steve Trotter, Barrie city councillor. “If those assets deteriorate and we're not paying attention to them, we'll end up having to pay way more.”

Barrie police is getting money to hire more officers. The Barrie Public Library is also getting more funding for security.

Last minute additions to the budget included $15,000 for picnic tables and $13,000 for street signs.

“With the addition of the newfound parkland I think it's gonna get widely used and I don't think you can ever have too many picnic tables,” says councillor Doug Shipley.

Water bills are also poised to go up $9 to $333. Wastewater bills are also expected to raise $14 to $468.