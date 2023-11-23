Barrie councillors aiming to freeze increases to city operations as budget deliberations begin
City councillors in Barrie have started crafting next year's budget to ensure there's no increase in the cost of city operations on taxpayers.
For the first time, deliberations on this year's draft $325.5-million 2024 budget started during the Finance and Responsible Governance Committee. City staff and councillors have developed a new schedule for what the mayor calls a 'transition' year due to the passage of the Strong Mayor powers earlier this year.
"We've created a bridge year, a transition year, from the traditional route where it was 100 per cent staff led and then provided to council to meeting the timelines of the strong mayor powers but it still being staff led and presented to council," Nuttall said to CTV News.
Eventually, the Strong Mayors Act will place much of the crafting of the first draft of the budget in the mayor's office. However, since the act wasn't introduced to Barrie until after staff had already started working on the 2024 budget, a new passage schedule has been submitted.
The first draft, as printed, would see a 1.06 per cent tax increase for city operations. However, on Wednesday, councillors began deliberations to shave off millions from those costs for the mayor to keep his campaign promise of freezing that portion of the budget.
"My belief is that we will get towards that 0 per cent city operations budget so that we will freeze taxes when it comes to the city operations, and this is in the backdrop of some places that are seeing 10 per cent increases, 5 per cent increases to their operations alone so I think it's taking a lot of work from our public servants, our staff, to get us into a position to be able to do that," Nuttall said.
To accomplish that, initial discussions on Wednesday focused on accepting staff recommendations to reduce some funding for things like legal purposes and to spread out the hiring of firefighters for a new fire hall over multiple years.
Council is also looking to invest heavily in the City's long-term capital plan, with new spending requests of $252.8 million. That is in addition to carry forwards of $169 million and $269 million in previously approved funding.
"Overall, it's preparing for a city that's seen humongous growth, and it's also positioning the city to be environmentally friendly, more work done in our sewage treatment facility, the wastewater plant, alongside all of the sewer work across the city that is being done," said Nuttall. "I think overall we see a sound plan that's going to protect Lake Simcoe and at the same time create jobs and create economic output for the community."
A new addition to the capital plan is funding for the recently approved 'Waterfront 1000 Tree Planting Program,' which will see 100 trees planted annually over the next ten years.
Budget deliberations will continue over the next two weeks. They could get final approval by city council on Dec. 6. Councillors will vote on budgets for service partners, including the Barrie Police Service and Barrie Fire and Emergency Services, in January.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response
Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
Thousands of people led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel marched along Havana's iconic boardwalk Thursday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Recent arrests highlight Ottawa as a 'hotspot' for human trafficking
The arrest of four young men on charges of human trafficking this week are calling attention to a problem that experts say is all too common in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
Lake-enhanced 'snow-showers' expected Friday
A cold front is bringing a cold, northwest wind through the area on Friday and temperatures are set to fall. A travel advisory has been issued for Bruce County.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
-
Brampton man 'wrongfully charged' of Windsor murder
The lawyer for Kahli Johnson-Phillips has asked the jury to acquit his client on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.