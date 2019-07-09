

CTV Barrie





Armed with little more than a 'Here to Help' t-shirt, Barrie Councillor Natalie Harris says she's ready to listen.

Harris took CTV News for a tour of downtown Barrie's most drug-ravaged areas today.

Sleeping in the shadows in a parking lot just off Dunlop Street proof that some of the city's most marginalized are struggling right out in the open.

It's these people that the former paramedic says she wants to help. "I'm fortunate to be able to have some connections to resources, and I want to know how can I provide that to them, but also, what are we missing? What are the gaps in our services right now?"

Harris admits there was a time she struggled with addiction. She enlisted the help of Patty Stapley, a 25-year-old Barrie woman, who is on a mission of her own to get people help, so they don't walk the same path she did.

"I've struggled with addiction myself," admits Stapley. "I come from a very difficult family, and I know that no one wakes up one morning and says I want to use drugs, or I want to fight or hurt somebody."

They say the purpose is to connect with as many people as possible, so they know who to call when they're ready for help.

Hope City Church Pastor, Kevin Mast, says drug use and prostitution have become a huge problem. "On a daily basis, we're seeing multiple drug deals taking place here, where cars are coming into our parking lot next door, stopping, and a bunch of people who we know who are customers will come to the car, get their supply, and leave again."

Pastor Mast says the situation is so grave on Mary Street that he sent a letter to Barrie's police chief asking for more police presence in the area.

Meanwhile, Harris says she plans to continue taking tours like this one throughout the summer with the next one taking place at Mulligan's Pond.