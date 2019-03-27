

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Sergio Morales has zeroed in on his next goal. The Barrie Ward 9 councillor announced he intends to run for the Conservative nomination for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte this fall after MP Alex Nuttall announced he plans to step away.

The 26-year-old city councillor got his start in politics a little over four years ago when he beat out veteran Brian Jackson for the position with more than half the votes. The then 21-year-old Morales became the second youngest person ever to be elected to city council.

This past October, Morales was acclaimed in the Ward 9 seat.

For this position, however, Morales could have some competition.

Former Conservative MPP Garfield Dunlop says he might be interested in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding, but he’s not set on it quite yet.

The veteran politician says he would prefer to be appointed given his 30 years in politics.

Dunlop filed paperwork last April to become a candidate in the June 2018 election but says he never heard a response from the party. He believes the party was trying to stop him from running because of his connection to former party leader Patrick Brown.

Nuttall will remain on as MP until the end of his term before stepping away from the political scene to focus on his family.

The federal election is scheduled for October 21.