Barrie councillor pushing city, county for warming centre funding

A Barrie councillor is trying to speed up the process of bringing a warming centre to the city as it moves into the depths of winter.

Ward 6 councillor Natalie Harris is bringing forward a motion, along with Mayor Jeff Lehman, to Barrie council on Monday to request funding for a warming centre that would service the city for the next three months.

Harris said if council commits to paying half of $28,000, she will ask the County of Simcoe to cover the rest.

That money would pay the wage of a full-time employee at a warming centre.

“This would allow for seven days, every single night to have someone trained from the John Howard Society to staff a warming centre – every night until March,” Harris said.

“They already have 40 to 50 volunteers lined up, training and getting them ready to go. We’re working really hard and still looking for a location. We are ready to go but are looking for funding and the space.”

On Friday, the John Howard Society of Simcoe Muskoka, who is leading the charge of bringing a warming station to Barrie, announced on Twitter it received an anonymous donation of $10,000 to help cover the costs.

“This will definitely help the John Howard Society and other organizations that are working together, like the Gilbert Centre, to make this happen,” Harris said. “Funding is so key right now.”

“It’s very difficult when funding dollars from the County of Simcoe that come to Barrie are limited.”

Right now, a group in Barrie without a place to stay during the night took matters into their own hands and built a makeshift warming centre on Dunlop Street in the downtown.

The centre is made up of tarps and a propane tank heating the inside of a gazebo.

"It's not only ridiculous, it's inhumane, and it is unacceptable," said Andy Stokes on Thursday, a member of the city’s homeless community.

Harris said if temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius, the city will open up its bus terminal at night to act as a warming centre. Although, grateful for that, she said it’s not enough.

“What we are really trying to do is to make sure our unhoused people have somewhere to go every night,” Harris said.

As for daytime warming spaces, the Barrie Public Library is open at 50 per cent capacity.

The Busby Centre is another option, open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is hopeful it can reopen its overnight shelter soon.

According to the city, more than 120 people are living on the streets in Barrie.

-With files from CTV’s Rob Cooper